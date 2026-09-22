Shafaq News- Erbil

More than 100 people suffered food poisoning after eating shawarma from a mobile food cart in Erbil, a local source told Shafaq News on Tuesday.

Those affected sought care at clinics, medical centers, and pharmacies after eating from the cart in the Farmanbaran neighborhood, with cases continuing to arrive at health facilities since the night of September 21.

Erbil authorities carried out 14,020 food-safety inspections in 2025, destroying 559 tons of expired or unfit food, fining 1,619 businesses, and closing 160 premises, according to the Trade Inspection Directorate.