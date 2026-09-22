Shafaq News- New York

Iraqi Prime Minister Ali Falih Al-Zaidi met with Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa on Tuesday to discuss relations between the two countries and regional developments, the prime minister's media office stated.

The meeting took place in New York on the sidelines of the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly.

The two sides discussed ways to strengthen cooperation across various sectors in the line of mutual interests, alongside ongoing efforts to promote de-escalation and reduce tensions in the region.

Earlier in the day, Al-Zaidi held a run of meetings with US and regional leaders, including a session convened by US President Donald Trump and a separate meeting with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio.