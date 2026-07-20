More than football: 2026 World Cup’s unforgettable stories

Shafaq News

Spain left North America as world champions, but the 2026 World Cup will also be remembered through a tearful goalkeeper, a disputed cable, a living statue, political intervention, and supporters who turned streets thousands of kilometers apart into football stages.

Across 104 matches in the United States, Canada, and Mexico, the expanded tournament produced stories that travelled far beyond scores and trophies.

Spain Rise, Messi Walks Away

Ferran Torres scored in extra time for Spain to defeat Argentina 1-0 in the final, securing their second World Cup and ending the holders’ reign.

But the lasting image came after the whistle. Lionel Messi accepted his runners-up medal at 39 after what he had indicated would be his final World Cup match, then embraced Lamine Yamal as football’s most successful generation gave way to the next.

Spain’s players lifted the trophy around Rodri, while Messi left the stage four years after completing his career with the 2022 title.

Vozinha’s Mother Reaches the Stands

Cape Verde goalkeeper Vozinha became one of the tournament’s first heroes by making seven saves in a 0-0 draw with Spain on his country’s World Cup debut.

The 40-year-old cried afterward because his mother, Ana Candida Evora, had been unable to travel from Cape Verde amid visa and financial difficulties. US officials subsequently helped her obtain permission to enter the country, and she arrived in Miami to watch her son continue an improbable campaign.

Cape Verde advanced from the group stage without losing, and Vozinha faced Messi and Argentina in the Round of 32 with his mother finally inside the stadium.

Norway End Brazil’s Dream

Norway stunned Brazil 2-1 in the Round of 16, with Erling Haaland helping deliver the country’s deepest World Cup run in decades.

Brazil entered the tournament hoping Neymar could complete his international career with the trophy that had eluded him, but he left the field in tears as Norwegian players celebrated one of the competition’s greatest upsets.

Norway’s run ended against England in the quarterfinals, but its victory over the five-time champions had already changed the scale of the campaign.

Paraguay Send Germany Home

Paraguay eliminated Germany on penalties in the Round of 32 after holding the four-time champions to a draw.

Jose Canale converted the decisive kick before captain Gustavo Gomez charged through teammates and photographers, then searched for a phone to record the celebrations himself.

For Paraguay, it was a return to the knockout spotlight; for Germany, another campaign ended before the tournament’s final week.

Norway’s Vikings Row in America

Norwegian supporters turned a synchronized rowing chant into the tournament’s most recognizable celebration.

Thousands sat in lines, leaned backward, and pulled imaginary oars to the rhythm of drums, first inside stadiums and later in streets, beaches, and Times Square. Police officers, rival supporters, and eventually Norway’s players joined them.

More than 100,000 people welcomed the team home in Oslo after its quarterfinal defeat, where Crown Prince Haakon led another Viking Row from the Royal Palace steps.

A Goal from a Cable?

Norway’s quarterfinal defeat brought the tournament’s strangest refereeing dispute.

A clearance by goalkeeper Orjan Nyland changed direction before England built the move that ended with Jude Bellingham’s equalizer. Norwegian players and coach Stale Solbakken insisted the ball had struck the cable carrying an overhead camera, which should have stopped play.

FIFA stated that the connected-ball sensor detected no contact or abnormal movement, but Solbakken maintained his version even during Norway’s homecoming celebrations. England later won 2-1 after extra time.

Donald Trump and the Red Card

United States striker Folarin Balogun received a red card against Bosnia and Herzegovina, carrying an automatic suspension for the Round-of-16 meeting with Belgium.

President Donald Trump then personally asked FIFA President Gianni Infantino to review the decision. FIFA placed the ban on probation, clearing Balogun to play and provoking criticism from Belgium, UEFA figures, and governance groups.

Belgium challenged his eligibility but FIFA rejected the case on procedural grounds. Balogun played, lost 4-1, and acknowledged that the controversy had placed additional pressure on the squad.

The episode became the tournament’s clearest collision between football discipline and host-country politics.

Scotland Bring the Tartan Army Back

Scotland returned to the World Cup after 28 years and brought much of Glasgow with them.

Thousands of supporters filled Boston with kilts, flags, and bagpipes before the opening match against Haiti, marching toward Fenway Park and turning local streets and bars into a travelling Scottish festival.

The team failed to advance from the group, but its supporters remained one of the tournament’s most visible groups, reviving the Tartan Army’s reputation for occupying a city without draining the occasion of humor or goodwill.

A Living Congolese Statue

DR Congo supporter Michel Nkuka Mboladinga watched matches from a plinth with one arm raised, standing almost motionless in tribute to independence leader Patrice Lumumba.

Known as “Lumumba Vea,” he recreated the pose of Lumumba’s statue in Kinshasa while celebrations moved around him. His silence, painted clothing, and fixed expression turned a supporter’s costume into a lesson in Congolese memory.

In a tournament crowded with elaborate outfits, his tribute stood apart because it carried political and historical meaning rather than novelty alone.

Football Survives Among Gaza’s Ruins

One of the World Cup’s most affecting scenes unfolded far from the host cities.

Palestinians gathered around an outdoor screen among damaged buildings in Gaza City to watch Argentina face Egypt, sitting together in a landscape shaped by war.

The match offered no solution to what surrounded them, only a temporary return to a familiar ritual: neighbors watching football, reacting together, and sharing two hours outside daily fear.

Spain ultimately took the trophy, but images such as that explained why the World Cup’s reach cannot be measured only through stadium attendance, television audiences, or results.