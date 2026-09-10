Shafaq News- London

A 60-year-old man and a 42-year-old woman were arrested in London on suspicion of assisting Iran’s intelligence service, the Metropolitan Police said on Thursday.

Both were later released on bail under strict conditions until late October.

The arrests followed searches at properties in north and northwest London in June, according to police, who said the investigation was not connected to incidents or attacks involving Jewish and Iranian communities in the city earlier this year.

Commander Helen Flanagan, head of Counter Terrorism Policing London, said she did not believe there was any imminent threat to the wider public.

On July 17, British police charged a 39-year-old man with assisting Iran’s intelligence service. According to Reuters, police identified the suspect as Vahid Aberi, from Liverpool in northern England.