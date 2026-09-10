CENTCOM reroutes 96 vessels under blockade

CENTCOM reroutes 96 vessels under blockade
2026-09-10T17:01:36+00:00

Shafaq News- Washington

US Central Command (CENTCOM) said on Thursday that forces had redirected 96 commercial vessels since the naval blockade against Iran resumed on July 14 to ensure compliance with its restrictions.

More than 50 vessels carrying humanitarian aid, CENTCOM added, had been allowed to pass.

Earlier today, vessel traffic through the Strait of Hormuz fell sharply, with only seven ships recorded crossing the waterway, down from 12 yesterday and below the 10-day average of 14, according to ship-tracking firm Kpler.

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