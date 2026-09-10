Shafaq News- Washington

US Central Command (CENTCOM) said on Thursday that forces had redirected 96 commercial vessels since the naval blockade against Iran resumed on July 14 to ensure compliance with its restrictions.

More than 50 vessels carrying humanitarian aid, CENTCOM added, had been allowed to pass.

A U.S. Navy MH-60R Sea Hawk helicopter launches from the flight deck of USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) while enforcing the U.S. blockade against Iran. As of Sept. 10, U.S. forces have redirected 96 commercial vessels to ensure total compliance. More than 50 vessels supporting… pic.twitter.com/lhDrPDfG70 — U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) September 10, 2026

Earlier today, vessel traffic through the Strait of Hormuz fell sharply, with only seven ships recorded crossing the waterway, down from 12 yesterday and below the 10-day average of 14, according to ship-tracking firm Kpler.