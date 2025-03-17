Erbil police bust fake kidnapping plot

Shafaq News/ On Monday, Erbil police, the capital of the Kurdistan Region, arrested two Bangladeshi nationals on charges of "fabricating" a kidnapping incident.

Erbil police announced in a statement that one of the Bangladeshi asked his family to send $12,000 to pay off debts to his friends. However, his family refused. He then fabricated the kidnapping incident with the help of one of his friends. He recorded a fake video showing himself being tortured and sent it to his family, hoping they would pay the amount required for his release.

Following the investigation, the individual and his friends were arrested by the decision of the judiciary, with Erbil police coordinating with the Asayish security forces, and they were referred to court for legal proceedings.