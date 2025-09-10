Kurdish Asayish bust migrant smuggling ring in Erbil

Shafaq News – Erbil

On Wednesday, the Kurdistan Region’s Asayish security forces announced the arrest of a smuggler involved in trafficking irregular migrants into the Region, along with six others accused of collaborating with him.

In a statement, the Asayish said the suspended the suspects along with 14 illegal migrants hidden inside a truck, on August 14, following close monitoring of a network engaged in smuggling foreigners into the Region.

In Iraq, authorities identified 2,300 trafficking victims and dismantled over 1,800 networks in the past three years, yet the country remains on the US State Department’s 2024 “Tier 2 Watch List.”