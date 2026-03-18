Drone attacks on Peshmerga bases in Iraqi Kurdistan wound three fighters

Shafaq News- Erbil

Drone strikes hit two Peshmerga bases in Erbil and Al-Sulaymaniyah provinces on Wednesday, injuring three fighters, the Kurdistan Region’s Ministry of Peshmerga Affairs announced.

In a statement, the ministry described the incidents as a “terrorist act” and noted that Peshmerga positions have recently faced similar bombardments, adding that Baghdad, including the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces and the Joint Operations Command, has been repeatedly notified of these violations.

The ministry also urged Baghdad to fulfill its legal responsibilities by taking decisive measures against what it described as “internal aggressions carried out by outlawed groups” to prevent further strikes, warning that continued incidents threaten regional security and stability.

Since the outbreak of the US-Israeli war with Iran on Feb. 28, drones and rockets have hit diplomatic compounds, foreign facilities, and critical infrastructure across Iraq, including sites in the Kurdistan Region, causing material damage and occasional casualties.