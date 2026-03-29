Iraqi Kurdistan urges crackdown on ‘outlawed armed groups’

Shafaq News- Erbil

Kurdistan Region Minister of Peshmerga Affairs Shoresh Ismail on Sunday called on Iraq’s federal government to curb attacks by armed groups targeting Kurdish forces, stressing Baghdad’s constitutional responsibility to ensure protection.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a condolence ceremony for six Peshmerga fighters killed in a recent ballistic missile strike in the Soran administration, north of Erbil, Ismail stated that the Peshmerga are not party to the ongoing regional conflict. Continued strikes, he said, would only strengthen the resolve of both the Peshmerga and the Kurdish population to defend their constitutional rights.

Ismail also pressed authorities to act against what he described as “outlawed armed groups,” noting that their identities are known and that they should be pursued and held accountable under the law.

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