Iraq vows action against “outlawed militant groups” attacking Kurdistan Region

Shafaq News- Baghdad/ Erbil

Iraq’s military command on Wednesday condemned attacks by armed groups targeting Iraqi Kurdistan, describing them as “terrorist acts” intended to destabilize the country and increase pressure on Baghdad.

Sabah Al-Numan, spokesperson for the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, told Shafaq News that shelling of the region is “unacceptable” and attributed the incidents to “outlawed militant groups,” adding that Iraqi authorities will pursue those responsible.

“Security in the Kurdistan Region is an integral part of Iraq’s national security,” Al-Numan stated, stressing that the government has repeatedly rejected similar assaults on the area.

The remarks followed renewed US condemnation of strikes attributed to “Iran and Iran-aligned militias” targeting American interests, diplomatic missions, civilian facilities, and energy infrastructure in Iraq.

Since the outbreak of the US-Israeli war with Iran on Feb. 28, drones and rockets have hit diplomatic compounds, foreign facilities, and critical infrastructure across Iraq, including sites in the Kurdistan Region, causing material damage and occasional casualties.

Read more: Drone incidents reported across 14 Iraqi provinces in latest escalation