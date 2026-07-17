UK files Iran-linked espionage case

Shafaq News- London

British police on Friday charged a 39-year-old man with allegedly assisting Iran's intelligence service, the latest in a series of cases involving Tehran under the UK's national security laws.

According to Reuters, Police identified the suspect as Vahid Aberi, from Liverpool in northern England. He was taken to a police station in central England, while officers carried out searches at addresses in Birmingham and Liverpool.

Counter Terrorism Policing said investigators had found no evidence of an immediate threat to any individual or community, but warned they were increasingly intervening to disrupt suspected activity by foreign intelligence services.

Earlier this week, Britain banned support for Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) under new powers aimed at tackling state-backed proxy activity.

Iran's Embassy in London has previously rejected accusations that Tehran poses a threat to Britain, describing them as "unfounded, politically motivated and hostile."