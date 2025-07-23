Iraq’s CF endorses Baghdad–Erbil salary accord

Shafaq News – Baghdad

On Wednesday, the Coordination Framework (CF)—a coalition of Iraq’s ruling Shiite political forces—affirmed its full support for the agreement between Baghdad and Erbil on financial and oil-related issues.

CF Lawmaker Amer al-Fayez told Shafaq News that the Framework emphasized resolving all outstanding issues, noting that talks are ongoing between the Kurdish Regional Government (KRG) and the Federal Government in Baghdad.

The latest agreement led to the disbursement of May salaries for employees in the Kurdistan Region by the federal Ministry of Finance.