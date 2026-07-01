Al-Sudani Coalition: Blocs halted previous cabinet reshuffle

Shafaq New- Baghdad

The Reconstruction and Development Coalition (Al-Ima'ar wal-Tanmiya), led by former Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani, said on Wednesday that political blocs had thwarted a Cabinet reshuffle proposed during his tenure.

Coalition spokesperson Firas Al-Musallamawi told Shafaq News that the proposed reshuffle would have affected six ministers. Although Al-Sudani's government referred five ministers to the judiciary, "the political conditions at the time did not provide sufficient cover" to complete the reform process, he noted, arguing that Prime Minister Ali Al-Zaidi's government now enjoys a broader political mandate to advance reforms.

The coalition, he added, supports using that momentum to combat corruption across all state institutions "without exception or selectivity," beginning with current and former ministers, directors general, and ministerial office directors, while leaving the final decisions to Iraq's judiciary.

Al-Musallamawi further pointed to what he described as a reform campaign carried out under Al-Sudani's administration that targeted director-general positions across government institutions.

Iraqi authorities launched a nationwide anti-corruption campaign, dubbed "Dawn Crackdown," on June 28 under Al-Zaidi's direction. A security source told Shafaq News that the number of arrests exceeded 67 during the first 24 hours, while informed sources said the initial phase is expected to target more than 200 current and former officials, politicians, business owners, and other suspects.

The Reconstruction and Development Coalition has voiced support for the campaign while warning against "misinformation" spread by individuals implicated in corruption cases.

Read more: Iraq detains top officials in anti-corruption sweep: What we know so far