Former PM Al-Sudani coalition warns against misinformation on graft probe

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq's Reconstruction and Development Coalition, led by former Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani, on Sunday voiced support for the government's anti-corruption campaign, warning against “misinformation” spread by those implicated in corruption cases.

In a statement, the coalition noted corruption cases should be handled per the constitution and the rule of law, free from political interference.

The coalition also urged the public to rely on information issued by competent authorities, warning against attempts to mislead public opinion through false or misleading reports.

Iraqi authorities expanded what has become the country's largest anti-corruption operation in years. Security forces carried out raids across Baghdad and other provinces since dawn today, while Iraq's Federal Integrity Commission executed arrest warrants against dozens of politicians, officials, and businessmen accused of corruption-related offenses.

Read more: Iraq anti-corruption drive nets 43 suspects in first phase