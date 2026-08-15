FM extends condolences to Indonesia after deadly earthquakes

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq's Foreign Ministry expressed solidarity with Indonesia on Saturday after a series of powerful earthquakes struck the country, killing at least 47 people and causing widespread destruction.

The death toll rose to 47 following a magnitude 7.7 earthquake —the first of three to strike Indonesia within 24 hours— which damaged 346 homes and dozens of educational, health, and government facilities. At least 235 aftershocks followed, the strongest measuring 6.2. A second quake of 6.9 struck North Sumatra with no reported casualties, while a third measuring 6.0 hit the Minahasa Peninsula the same evening.

Indonesia sits on the Pacific Ring of Fire and is among the world's most seismically active countries.