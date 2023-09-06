Keel Laid for Indonesia's First Arrowhead 140 Frigate in Milestone Ceremony

Shafaq News/ Indonesia's PT PAL celebrated a keel-laying ceremony for the first of two new frigates destined for the Indonesian Navy, based on the Arrowhead 140 design.

The event unfolded at PT PAL's shipyard in Surabaya, Indonesia, where the vessels are under construction by local workers. These frigates are being developed as part of Babcock's maiden export contract for the Arrowhead 140 frigate, facilitated through a design license agreement with PT PAL Indonesia.

Babcock's CEO, David Lockwood, congratulated PT PAL for achieving the significant keel-laying milestone for their inaugural frigate. This marks a momentous occasion for Babcock and their Arrowhead 140 export program as they witness the design's realization.

Notably, construction has recently commenced on the Polish Navy's first Miecznik frigates, also based on the Arrowhead 140 design, which was further chosen for the Royal Navy's Type 31 frigates. The Miecznik program, encompassing three modern frigates for the Polish Navy, is a collaborative effort involving PGZ and defense companies such as Babcock, MBDA, Thales, and Remontowa Shipbuilding. This endeavor represents the largest contract ever awarded to the Polish shipbuilding industry, with the first frigate slated for completion by 2026, following the established schedule.

Furthermore, Babcock initiated the construction of the UK's second Type 31 frigate, HMS Active, in January this year, a mere 16 months after the steel-cutting ceremony for the first ship, HMS Venturer.