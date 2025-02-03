Indonesia launches task force to shield children from online threats

Shafaq News/ Indonesia has established a specialized task force to strengthen digital regulations aimed at safeguarding children from online threats, following growing concerns over minors' exposure to harmful content, online exploitation, and social media addiction.

Minister of Communication and Digital Affairs Meutya Hafid signed a decree on Feb.2 forming a multi-stakeholder team to draft regulatory measures that will restrict children's access to social media and combat digital dangers. The task force, which began its operations today, includes representatives from government ministries, child protection organizations, academic institutions, and psychological experts.

Minister Hafid underscored that “the immediate priority is setting age restrictions for social media use, a step aimed at limiting minors' exposure to inappropriate content, particularly pornography.”

For his part, Health Minister Budi Gunadi Sadikin has expressed strong support for the initiative, citing concerns over the cognitive and emotional risks posed by excessive social media use. He warned that digital addiction can impair children's development, contribute to speech delays, and lead to behavioral issues like cyberbullying.

To address these risks, the Ministry of Health plans to integrate mental health screenings for children into its national healthcare programs.

Reports from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) revealed that Indonesia ranks fourth globally in access to pornographic material, with over five million cases linked to child pornography in the past four years.

Beyond pornography, the task force will tackle online gambling, cyberbullying, and sexual exploitation. Recent data from the Indonesian Internet Service Providers Association (APJII) highlighted extensive internet penetration, with 79.5% of the population online in 2024.

Notably, over 87% of Generation Z (born between 1997 and 2012) actively use the internet, while nearly half of children born after 2013 also have access.

Indonesia’s initiative follows similar global measures. In November, Australia introduced regulations banning children under 16 from using social media platforms such as Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok, holding companies accountable for compliance.