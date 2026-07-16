Iraqi MP jailed 2 years over $50K bribery case

Shafaq News- Baghdad

The Central Anti-Corruption Criminal Court on Thursday sentenced lawmaker Mohammed Nasser Dali Al-Karbouli to two years in prison after convicting him of requesting $50,000 to intervene in a public-sector investigation and help secure the continued appointment of a school principal.

According to the Federal Commission of Integrity, Al-Karbouli was also ordered to pay a fine of 10 million Iraqi dinars ($7,600). The ruling was issued under Decision No. 160 of 1983, which covers offenses related to the misuse of public office.

Authorities arrested the lawmaker on June 28 as part of the government’s Dawn Crackdown (Sawlat Al-Fajr) anti-corruption campaign targeting MPs, officials, politicians, and business figures accused of illicit enrichment and wasting public funds.

Al-Karbouli is the brother of former Iraqi lawmaker Jamal Nasser Dali al-Karbouli, whose confessions during questioning opened the door to the arrest of dozens of others. Al-Karbouli was recently ordered to repay $4.5 million to the Iraqi Red Crescent Society (IRCS) after authorities determined he had taken control of a Saudi grant earmarked for a hospital project in Baghdad and diverted the funds for personal use.

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