Iraq custodies corruption suspects in Kirkuk

Shafaq News- Baghdad

A team from Iraq’s Federal Commission of Integrity, accompanied by its investigative office in Kirkuk, took custody of several individuals wanted on corruption-related charges, a security source told Shafaq News on Sunday.

The wanted suspects were arrested by security agencies in Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region, before being transferred to the Altun Kopri checkpoint in Kirkuk.

The number and identities of those detained remain undisclosed.

Earlier today, Iraqi security forces conducted a wide-ranging anti-corruption operation, detaining 47 officials, politicians, businessmen, and members of parliament. The campaign is expected to continue in additional phases. The operation follows the arrest of former Oil Ministry Undersecretary Adnan al-Jumaili, whose case remains under investigation. Authorities also confirmed the seizure of $10 million and 31 billion Iraqi dinars (about $23.5 million) linked to the probe, according to the Federal Commission of Integrity.

Read more: Scoop: Iraq anti-corruption drive nets 43 suspects in first phase