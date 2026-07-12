Iraq’s anti-corruption drive recovers assets from Erbil

Shafaq News- Kirkuk

The Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) has handed over seized gold jewelry and cash linked to lawmakers and political figures in the Region to Iraqi authorities, a security source told Shafaq News on Sunday.

The assets were delivered through an Erbil checkpoint and received by Kirkuk provincial police in Altun Kupri district, north of the province, under the supervision of the Federal Integrity Commission.

The source did not disclose the value of the cash, the amount of gold recovered, or the identities of those connected to the seized property.

On June 28, Iraqi authorities launched Dawn Crackdown (Sawlat Al-Fajr), a nationwide anti-corruption campaign under the direction of Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi, targeting current and former officials, lawmakers, politicians, business figures, ministers, directors-general, provincial governors, and other suspects.

Read more: Iraq detains top officials in anti-corruption sweep: What we know so far