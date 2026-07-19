Two Iraqi detained on smuggled weapons toward Syria

Shafaq News- Al-Anbar

Iraqi security forces have arrested two men suspected of organizing the recently intercepted arms smuggling operation from Iraq to Syria, a senior security source told Shafaq News on Sunday.

Intelligence operations led to the arrest of Saleh Mohammed Saleh, identified as the main suspect in the case, along with Hadi Sallal al-Jabouri. Both men were transferred to the relevant authorities to complete legal procedures.

On Friday, Syrian authorities disclosed the seizure of a shipment of weapons, missiles, and drones that had crossed from Iraq into Syria hidden inside an oil tanker declared as carrying heavy fuel oil. Syrian authorities later stated that the cargo was bound for Lebanon’s Hezbollah.

Hezbollah rejected the accusations, denying that it maintains any activity inside Syrian territory and describing the claims as fabricated accounts with no basis in fact. “The accusations are intended to damage Hezbollah and serve the Zionist-American project in the region,” the group’s media relations office noted, without referring to any specific incident.

Read more: Baghdad starts investigating arms shipment smuggled toward Syrian border