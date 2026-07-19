New Iraqi law proposal targets corruption, public-fund waste

Shafaq News- Baghdad

A proposed Iraqi law would establish a preventive oversight system linked to the Federal Integrity Commission to strengthen the early detection of institutional shortcomings and pursue corruption and public-fund waste cases across ministries and state institutions, lawmaker Bassem Al-Ghurabi revealed.

Al-Ghurabi, an MP from the eight-seat Ishraqat Kanoon parliamentary bloc, told Shafaq News on Sunday that Parliament’s Legal Committee would review the proposal before referring it to the parliamentary leadership to complete the legislative process.

The system would resemble the former inspectors-general framework, which was abolished under Law No. 24 of 2019, transferring oversight and auditing duties to the Federal Board of Supreme Audit and the Federal Integrity Commission.

On June 28, Iraq launched the nationwide “Dawn Crackdown” anti-corruption campaign targeting current and former officials, lawmakers, politicians, and businesspeople. Security forces detained at least 47 suspects in the first 24 hours, according to government figures, a total that informed sources within the Federal Commission of Integrity, Iraq's principal anti-corruption body, later put at 67.

Read more: Iraq's Dawn Crackdown by numbers: 67 arrests explained