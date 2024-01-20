US Official: Ain al-Assad attack resulted in injuries among our soldiers

Shafaq News / An official from the United States announced on Saturday that the Ain al-Assad airbase, hosting US forces in Iraq, was subjected to shelling, resulting in minor injuries among Americans.

The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, stated that initial reports indicate that the base was targeted by ballistic missiles, possibly of other types as well, adding that the assessment is ongoing.

He mentioned that preliminary, subject-to-change assessments indicate that some Americans sustained minor injuries, while a member of the Iraqi security forces was seriously injured.

In another report, around ten missiles were launched on Saturday at the military base where US soldiers and forces from the Global Coalition are stationed, according to Iraqi security sources and a US military official.

Furthermore, until now, Washington has recorded over 100 attacks against its forces in Iraq and Syria since October 17.

In response to these attacks, Washington conducted several strikes in Iraq against militants affiliated with Iran.

Moreover, Iranian-backed factions object to US support for Israel in its war against Hamas, which witnessed an unprecedented attack by the Palestinian movement on southern Israel on October 7.