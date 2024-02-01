US imposes sanctions on Israeli settlers involved in attacks against Palestinians

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, US President Joe Biden signed an executive order allowing imposing new sanctions on Israeli settlers involved in violent attacks against Palestinians.

The executive order is considered a significant step by any US administration in response to Israeli settler aggression in the West Bank.

The first round of sanctions under the new order includes four Israeli settlers involved in "attacks and systematic acts leading to the forced displacement of Palestinian communities."

The sanctioned Israelis are David Chai Chasdai, Einan Tanjil, Shalom Zicherman, and Yinon Levi.

The assets and bank accounts of these individuals in the US will be frozen.

The executive order also enables the imposition of sanctions on individuals directing or participating in acts or threats of violence against Palestinian civilians and leaders or government officials involved in violence against Palestinians.

US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken warned against actions jeopardizing the creation of a Palestinian state.

"The United States will continue to take actions to advance the foreign policy objectives of the United States, including the viability of a two-state solution, and is committed to the safety, security, and dignity of Israelis and Palestinians alike," he added.

In contrast, Israel's Prime Minister's Office stated that the executive order is "not needed," as Israel "acts against all lawbreakers."