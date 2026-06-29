World Cup 2026 June 30 preview: Netherlands, Morocco, Norway push for R16

Shafaq News

The World Cup 2026 Round of 32 continues on Tuesday, June 30 Baghdad time, with Netherlands facing Morocco in Monterrey before Ivory Coast meet Norway in Arlington.

Netherlands play Morocco at 04:00 at Estadio Monterrey in Guadalupe, Mexico, while Ivory Coast face Norway at 20:00 at Dallas Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Both World Cup knockout matches are single-elimination ties, with the winners advancing to the Round of 16.

Netherlands vs Morocco

Netherlands and Morocco meet in one of the strongest World Cup Round of 32 fixtures, bringing together the Group F winners and the Group C runners-up. The winner will face Canada in the Round of 16 in Houston on July 4.

Netherlands reached the knockouts after topping Group F with seven points and 10 goals. Ronald Koeman’s side drew 2-2 with Japan, beat Sweden 5-1, then defeated Tunisia 3-1 to finish first. Koeman has warned that Morocco are a serious test despite the Dutch group-stage numbers. His side looked dangerous going forward but also showed vulnerability against Japan, who pressed high and attacked quickly in transition.

Netherlands carry deep World Cup pedigree into the tie. The three-time runners-up are unbeaten in six previous World Cup matches against African teams and have not lost a World Cup match in normal or extra time since the 2010 final against Spain.

Morocco finished second in Group C behind Brazil on goal difference, taking seven points from one of the tournament’s tougher groups. Walid Regragui’s side drew 1-1 with Brazil, beat Scotland 1-0, then defeated Haiti 4-2.

The Atlas Lions are seeking another deep knockout run after reaching the semifinals at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. Their 2026 group campaign has again shown the core strengths of Regragui’s team: compact defending, quick transitions, and confidence against higher-ranked opponents.

Morocco and Netherlands first met at a World Cup in 1994, and the modern Moroccan squad includes players with Dutch roots or Dutch football development.

Ismael Saibari, linked closely to Dutch football through PSV Eindhoven, has been one of Morocco’s key attacking references.

Ivory Coast vs Norway

Ivory Coast face Norway at Dallas Stadium in a World Cup Round of 32 match between two runners-up with sharply different tournament stories.

The winner will advance to face either Brazil or Japan in the Round of 16.

Ivory Coast reached the World Cup knockouts for the first time after finishing second in Group E behind Germany. Emerse Fae’s side lost narrowly to Germany, beat Ecuador, then defeated Curacao 2-0 to secure progression.

The campaign has already marked a historic step for the Ivorians, who had never advanced beyond the group stage in previous World Cup appearances. Fae has pointed to squad unity and competition for places as central to the team’s progress.

Ivory Coast’s strength is physical balance. They have pace, power, and enough technical quality to play through pressure, while their bench has helped sustain intensity late in matches.

Meanwhile Norway finished second in Group I behind France, returning to the World Cup knockouts in their first tournament appearance for 28 years.

Erling Haaland has been Norway’s headline figure, scoring twice in the 3-2 win over Senegal that secured their Round of 32 place. Martin Odegaard remains the team’s main organiser, giving Stale Solbakken’s side a clear creative axis behind Haaland.

Norway’s final group match was a 4-1 loss to France, but Solbakken rested key players, including Haaland and Odegaard, after qualification had already been secured. He defended the decision by stressing readiness for the Ivory Coast tie.

Solbakken has described Ivory Coast as one of the most physical teams in the tournament and called the match a 50-50 tie.