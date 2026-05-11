Gunmen kill two Syrian soldiers in Al-Hasakah countryside

Gunmen kill two Syrian soldiers in Al-Hasakah countryside
2026-05-11T13:45:33+00:00

Shafaq News- Damascus

Two Syrian soldiers were killed and several others were wounded on Monday after unidentified gunmen targeted a military transport bus in the countryside of Hasakah province, northeastern Syria.

In a statement, the Syrian Defense Ministry said the bus came under fire west of the al-Aliyah silos, without providing further details on the number of wounded or the nature of the incident.

Shafaq News correspondent affirmed that the injured were transferred to Ras al-Ain Hospital following the incident on the M4 highway.

Gunmen kill two Syrian soldiers in Al-Hasakah countryside

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