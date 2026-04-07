Iraq downs drone targeting radar system at Ain Al-Asad base

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraqi security forces on Tuesday shot down an unidentified drone targeting a radar system at Ain Al-Asad air base in western Iraq, without casualties, the Ministry of Defense announced.

The ministry stated that units from the Second Special Operations Forces Division detected the aircraft at 8:55 a.m. local time and intercepted it before it reached its objective, preventing any explosion or damage.

Engineering teams were deployed to secure the site and remove debris in line with established procedures.

Ain Al-Asad is fully operated by Iraqi forces, with all personnel and equipment under national control, the ministry stressed, warning that such incidents harm national interests, disrupt military development, and endanger personnel, while affirming the right to respond to any threat targeting its facilities or forces.

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