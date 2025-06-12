Iraqi security official denies US military activity at Ain al-Asad Base

Shafaq News / The head of Al-Anbar’s Security Committee, Saad Ghazi al-Mohammadi, on Thursday dismissed reports of unusual activity at the US-operated Ain al-Asad Air Base, clarifying that the only notable event was the sound of military aircraft overnight.

“There are no movements inside Ain al-Asad,” al-Mohammadi told Shafaq News, adding that the security situation across the province remains stable. “We heard warplanes, but no troop movement occurred near the base or on main roads.”

The statement comes amid rising regional tension after Iranian threats to strike US bases if nuclear talks collapse. The Pentagon has since authorized the voluntary departure of military families from several CENTCOM locations, including Iraq.

Ain al-Asad, one of the largest US bases in Iraq, has previously been targeted by Iranian missile strikes and armed factions’ rockets.