Iraq downs low-flying drone in Kirkuk province without casualties

Shafaq News- Kirkuk

Iraqi forces shot down a low-flying unidentified drone in north-central Iraq’s Kirkuk province on Thursday, the Ministry of Defense said, amid rising security tensions.

The ministry noted that the aircraft was detected at 10:45 a.m. local time within the area of responsibility of the 3rd Battalion, 44th Brigade, 11th Infantry Division under Kirkuk Operations Command, and was brought down in Al-Fakhira village, with no casualties or damage reported.

Security teams secured the site and began technical inspection, it added, affirming that its forces remain on alert and ready to respond to emerging threats.