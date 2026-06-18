Gunmen injure 10 Syrian defense personnel in Hasakah

Shafaq News- Hasakah

Around 10 personnel from Syria's Defense Ministry were wounded in an attack by unidentified gunmen in Hasakah province on Thursday, according to the Kurdish ANHA News Agency.

Local sources told the outlet that the attack targeted a transport bus carrying ministry personnel on the Tel Tamr–Sari Kani (Ras al-Ain) road.

Authorities have yet to comment on the incident, and no group has claimed responsibility.

On Tuesday, ISIS took responsibility for an attack on a Syrian Interior Ministry camp in Raqqa that killed one ministry member and wounded three others.