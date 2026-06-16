ISIS claims attack on Interior Ministry in Raqqa

Shafaq News- Damascus

ISIS claimed responsibility Tuesday for an attack targeting a Syrian Interior Ministry camp in the city of Raqqa, which killed one of its personnel and injured three others.

The Syrian Interior Ministry had announced Monday that one of its personnel was killed during an operation to repel an attack by two ISIS militants on an Internal Security Forces command headquarters in Raqqa. Ministry spokesman Nour al-Din al-Baba confirmed that the Counter-Terrorism Directorate is working to cut off the group's sources of support and currently holds 5,989 detainees distributed across several military ranks from elements of the former regime.

ISIS does not maintain a permanent website or verified accounts on major social media platforms, relying instead on encrypted messaging applications —most notably Telegram— where supporters continuously create temporary channels to evade content bans.