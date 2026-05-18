2026 CCHF cases rise to five in Iraq’s Diyala province

Shafaq News- Diyala

Health authorities in Iraq’s Diyala province have confirmed a fifth case of Crimean-Congo Hemorrhagic Fever (CCHF) since the start of 2026, the local office of the High Commission for Human Rights revealed on Monday, as officials tighten livestock movement controls ahead of Eid al-Adha, when animal slaughter typically increases.

Salah Mahdi, head of the commission’s office in Diyala, told Shafaq News that the latest case, the second reported in recent days, involves a man in his sixties working as a butcher in Mandali district, eastern Diyala. Three additional cases have been recorded in recent weeks in Khan Bani Saad, al-Adhim, and al-Abbara.

Across Iraq, 15 infections have been recorded since the start of 2026, including nine in Dhi Qar, five in Diyala, and one in Kirkuk.

In 2025, the country registered 247 infections and 38 deaths linked to the disease, according to Shafaq News tracker.

Read more: Blood, ticks, and broken systems: The resurgence of CCHF in Iraq