CCHF Iraq: Diyala records first fatality

Shafaq News/ Diyala province reported the first death from Crimean-Congo hemorrhagic fever (CCHF) on Monday, the local veterinary hospital said.

The director of the Diyala Veterinary Hospital, Mohammed Ghadban, told Shafaq News that a second infection was recorded late Sunday involving a man in his forties who worked in butchering and meat distribution in the Bani Saad area of Baqubah. The patient died following a sudden deterioration in his condition.

Veterinary and health teams had begun implementing preventive measures in the area, he added.

Diyala had reported its first case of hemorrhagic fever two days ago, involving a young man from the Jalawla subdistrict in northeastern Diyala.

According to Shafaq News' tracker, the latest toll includes four deaths in Kirkuk, two in Al-Muthanna, and one in Diyala, with a total of 27 confirmed cases recorded across the country.