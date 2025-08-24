Syrian refugee dies of CCHF in Duhok

Shafaq News – Duhok

A Syrian refugee died in Domiz camp south of Duhok, Kurdistan Region, from Crimean-Congo hemorrhagic fever (CCHF), a source reported on Sunday.

The source told Shafaq News that the victim, 43, had sought treatment at a hospital about a week ago after showing symptoms of the disease. Residents of Domiz camp said he left the hospital a few days ago and traveled to the Rojava area of northern Syria, where his condition deteriorated and he passed away.

According to Shafaq News' tracker, Duhok registered 3 CCHF cases, including one fatality.