Duhok: Turkish forces, PKK resume clashes

Shafaq News/ Clashes have resumed between the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) and Turkish forces in the Moutain Metin range, located in the Amadiya district north of Duhok, according to a security source.

The source told Shafaq News Agency that "the clashes took place near the village of Korhezi, where both sides used light and medium weapons."

He added that Turkish military helicopters participated in the clashes, “which are still ongoing.”