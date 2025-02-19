Duhok: Intense Clashes Between Turkish Army and PKK

Shafaq News/ Intense clashes erupted on Wednesday evening between the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) and the Turkish military in Duhok province, with Turkish fighter jets bombing PKK positions in the northern part of the region.

An informed security source told Shafaq News Agency that the clashes were concentrated near a Turkish military base on the Moutin mountain range, overlooking the Amadiya district in northern Duhok.

The source explained that the fighting broke out around the village of Blafa, where light and medium gunfire could be heard, though no confirmed information on casualties from the airstrikes was available.

Meanwhile, eyewitnesses reported to Shafaq News Agency that Turkish warplanes had carried out an airstrike targeting PKK positions near the village of Rziki, located on the slopes of Mount Gara, also in northern Duhok.