In only five months, 100,000 had visited Duhok's tourist sites

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2021-06-25T13:34:39+0000
In only five months, 100,000 had visited Duhok's tourist sites

Shafaq News/ The Directorate of Tourism in Duhok Governorate announced today that one hundred thousand tourists flocked to the tourist areas in the governorate until the end of last May.

The head of the Directorate, Khairi Ali, told Shafaq News Agency that the number of tourists who visited Duhok reached 100,000, the majority of whom are from central and southern Iraq.

Duhok governorate in the Kurdistan Region witnessed the opening of 15 new tourist sites, the most prominent and largest of which is the Duhok Cable Car project and the tourism complex in Jabal Zawa, overlooking the city center of Duhok.

