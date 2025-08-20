Divorce rates climb in Duhok in H1 2025

Shafaq News – Duhok

On Wednesday, the Kurdistan Human Rights Office in Duhok province announced a significant increase in divorce cases during the first six months of 2025 compared to previous years.

The Head of the Office, Hamdi Browari, told Shafaq News that courts across the province registered around 526 divorce cases between January and the end of June, compared with 356 cases during the same period last year.

Browari attributed the surge to several factors, including the misuse of social media by couples, difficult economic conditions in the Kurdistan Region, and delays in salary payments, as well as the spread of infidelity, age differences, and social disparities.

Across Iraq, divorce rates have been climbing steadily. According to the Supreme Judicial Council, Baghdad, Nineveh, and Basra consistently record the highest numbers, with more than 357,000 cases filed nationwide over the past four years. The Kurdistan Region has mirrored this trend, registering over 120,000 divorce cases in the past 13 years.