USD/IQD exchange rates inch higher in Baghdad, Erbil

Shafaq News– Baghdad/ Erbil

The US dollar strengthened against the Iraqi dinar on Monday in Baghdad and Erbil markets.

According to a Shafaq News survey, Baghdad’s Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya central exchanges registered a rate of 146,800 dinars per $100, up from 146,000 dinars on Sunday.

Exchange shops in the capital recorded a selling price of 147,250 dinars per $100 and a buying price of 146,250 dinars.

In Erbil, the dollar posted similar gains, selling at 146,100 dinars per $100 and buying at 145,950 dinars.