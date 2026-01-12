USD/IQD exchange rates inch higher in Baghdad, Erbil
2026-01-12T08:27:44+00:00
Shafaq News– Baghdad/ Erbil
The US dollar strengthened against the Iraqi dinar on Monday in Baghdad and Erbil markets.
According to a Shafaq News survey, Baghdad’s Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya central exchanges registered a rate of 146,800 dinars per $100, up from 146,000 dinars on Sunday.
Exchange shops in the capital recorded a selling price of 147,250 dinars per $100 and a buying price of 146,250 dinars.
In Erbil, the dollar posted similar gains, selling at 146,100 dinars per $100 and buying at 145,950 dinars.