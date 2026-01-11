Dollar opens lower in Baghdad, higher in Erbil markets

Shafaq News– Baghdad/ Erbil

The US dollar opened Sunday’s trading at a lower rate in Baghdad while recording a slight increase in the Kurdistan Region, according to a Shafaq News market survey.

In Baghdad, the dollar opened at 146,000 Iraqi dinars per 100 dollars, down by 800 dinars from the previous session, when it closed at 146,800 dinars per 100 dollars at the Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya exchanges.

Local exchange shops in the capital sold the dollar at 146,500 dinars per 100 dollars, while buying prices stood at 145,500 dinars.

In Erbil, the dollar edged higher at the opening of trading, with selling prices reaching 145,950 dinars per 100 dollars and buying prices at 145,900 dinars. This marked a slight increase compared with the last session, when the selling price stood at 145,700 dinars per 100 dollars, while the buying price was 145,600 dinars.