CCHF: Over 220 cases, 30 deaths in Iraq

Iraq has confirmed 226 cases of Crimean-Congo hemorrhagic fever (CCHF) so far this year, with 33 resulting deaths.

According to Shafaq News tracker and data released by the Ministry of health, the highest number of infections was recorded in Dhi Qar with 84 cases, while Karbala, Al-Anbar, and Raparin reported just one each. Baghdad reported the most fatalities, with six confirmed deaths.

Health Ministry spokesperson Seif al-Badr advised the public to take strict precautions, including purchasing meat only from authorized outlets, using dedicated knives for cutting meat, maintaining hygiene, wearing gloves, and ensuring meat is both properly stored in cold conditions and thoroughly cooked.

These measures, he said in a press release, are vital to curbing the spread of the virus, which “continues to pose a serious health threat” in several parts of the country.