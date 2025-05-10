Kurdistan records first CCHF death in 2025

Shafaq News/ Kurdistan Region registered its first fatal case of Crimean-Congo hemorrhagic fever (CCHF) in 2025, following a surge of infections and deaths across Iraq in recent weeks.

A medical source from Duhok province told Shafaq News on Saturday that the victim, a 45-year-old woman from Shiladze area of Al-Amediya district, worked in livestock farming.

In response, health teams began testing her family members as part of routine containment measures to prevent further spread.

A week earlier, the Kurdistan Region reported its first CCHF case of 2025—a 42-year-old butcher from Erbil province, prompting authorities to launch emergency public health and veterinary measures.

According to Shafaq News tracker, since the beginning of 2025, Iraq recorded 37 cases, including eight deaths.