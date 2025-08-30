Duhok records second CCHF case within days

Shafaq News – Duhok

On Saturday, the Kurdistan Region’s Health Ministry confirmed a second case of Crimean-Congo hemorrhagic fever (CCHF) in Duhok province within days.

The ministry noted that the patient, a 43-year-old butcher from Simele district who contracted the virus from an animal, is under medical observation and in stable condition.

Based on data from health officials obtained by Shafaq News, the Kurdistan Region has recorded 12 CCHF cases since the start of 2025, including one death.