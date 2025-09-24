Kurdistan Region confirms fresh CCHF infection in Erbil

Shafaq News – Erbil

On Wednesday, the Kurdistan Region Health Ministry confirmed a new case of Crimean-Congo hemorrhagic fever (CCHF) in Erbil.

The patient, a 45-year-old woman, is believed to have contracted the virus from livestock raised by her family. The case raises Erbil’s total to three this year.

According to Shafaq News tracker, since the beginning of 2025, the Region has reported 10 confirmed cases, including two deaths. Nationwide, 237 cases have been recorded, with 35 fatalities.