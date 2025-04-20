Kurdistan’s Health Ministry: No CCHF cases recorded

Shafaq News/ Kurdistan Region’s Minister of Health, Saman Barzanji, said on Sunday that no cases of Crimean-Congo hemorrhagic fever (CCHF) have been recorded in the Region, despite outbreaks reported in some Iraqi provinces.

“The mortality rate of hemorrhagic fever ranges between 50% and 60%, as the virus causes internal bleeding and is extremely difficult to control,” Barzanji told reporters.

He added that while cases were registered in previous years within the Region, they were successfully treated. "Fortunately, we currently have no cases and no suspected infections of this disease."

Earlier today, Dr. Dlovan Mohammed, Director General of Health in Erbil, confirmed to Shafaq News Agency that “no cases of hemorrhagic fever have been recorded so far,” with health committees closely monitoring the situation, especially following confirmed cases and deaths in other parts of Iraq.