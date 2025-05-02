CCHF hits Kurdistan: First case confirmed in Erbil province

Shafaq News/ The Kurdistan Region has recorded its first case of Crimean-Congo hemorrhagic fever (CCHF) in 2025, the Kurdish Ministry of Health announced on Friday.

Ministry spokesperson Sarkar Surchi stated that the patient—a 42-year-old butcher from Koya in Erbil province—is receiving care at a local hospital.

“His condition remains stable.”

According to Shafaq News tracker, since the beginning of 2025, Iraq recorded 36 cases, including seven deaths.