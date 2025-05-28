Erbil hosts landmark heart disease conference

Shafaq News/ The Kurdistan Region's capital, Erbil, hosted its first-ever cardiology conference on Wednesday, bringing together a wide range of local and international physicians, researchers, and specialists under the supervision of the Regional Ministry of Health.

The conference featured scientific sessions focused on the diagnosis and treatment of cardiovascular diseases, highlighting the latest advances in both pharmaceutical and surgical interventions.

Participants exchanged expertise across borders, with speakers emphasizing the urgency of collaborative efforts in tackling rising global heart disease rates. They noted that the rapid pace of medical innovation demands ongoing engagement among healthcare professionals and institutions.

The Kurdish Ministry of Health reiterated its commitment to enhancing cardiac care and improving health services across the region, describing the event as a pivotal step toward delivering high-quality treatment to citizens.

The conference also included in-depth discussions on cutting-edge surgical techniques and therapeutic approaches, earning praise for both its scientific rigor and organizational standards.