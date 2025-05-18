CCHF: Kurdistan’s Koysinjaq patient recovers

Shafaq News/ A patient diagnosed with Crimean-Congo hemorrhagic fever (CCHF) in Koysinjaq in the Kurdistan Region’s capital has been discharged from the hospital, Erbil Governor Omed Khoshnaw announced on Sunday.

“The patient responded well to treatment and is now in stable health,” Khoshnaw told reporters, adding that while several others were initially suspected of having the virus, all tested negative.

Khoshnaw emphasized the importance of early intervention, noting that CCHF carries a high fatality rate. “Even one confirmed case demands strict precautions,” he said, urging continued vigilance.

Local health teams have been instructed to intensify monitoring and implement preventive measures to contain any possible outbreak, the governor added.

According to Shafaq News tracker, since the beginning of 2025, Iraq recorded 45 cases, including nine deaths.