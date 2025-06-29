Erbil: New CCHF case confirmed

Shafaq News – Erbil

On Sunday, the Kurdistan Region recorded a new case of Crimean-Congo hemorrhagic fever (CCHF) in its capital Erbil.

According to information obtained by Shafaq News, a 47-year-old butcher working on Al-Muwazafeen Street tested positive after being exposed to infected animal blood while handling livestock. He is under hospital care and in stable condition.

According to Shafaq News tracker, since the beginning of 2025, Iraq recorded 127 CCHF cases, including 23 deaths.