Iran hangs alleged Mossad and MEK operative

Shafaq News- Tehran

Iran executed a man convicted of ties to the exiled opposition group Mujahedi-e Khalq (MEK) and alleged cooperation with Israel’s Mossad, the judiciary-affiliated Mizan News reported on Thursday.

Identifying the convict as Soltan Ali Shirzadi Fakhr, the agency did not provide further details regarding his alleged activities, evidence, or the timing of his arrest.

ضربه بزرگ اطلاعاتی ایران به عملیات مشترک گروهک منافقین و موسادسلطانعلی شیرزادی عضو با سابقه گروهک که در عملیات‌های تروریستی فروغ جاویدان و چلچراغ شرکت کرده بود، چرا پس از سال‌ها دوباره به تهران بازگشت؟https://t.co/3opOaWjINm pic.twitter.com/imCyi7J3VF — خبرگزاری میزان (@MizanNewsAgency) April 23, 2026

Last week, Iran dismantled an alleged spy network, arresting 50 people accused of providing coordinates of critical sites across the country. Officials did not clarify the timeline of the alleged activity or identify the foreign entities involved, though Tehran typically attributes such espionage operations to the United States or Israel.