Iran hangs alleged Mossad and MEK operative

Iran hangs alleged Mossad and MEK operative
2026-04-23T07:11:46+00:00

Shafaq News- Tehran

Iran executed a man convicted of ties to the exiled opposition group Mujahedi-e Khalq (MEK) and alleged cooperation with Israel’s Mossad, the judiciary-affiliated Mizan News reported on Thursday.

Identifying the convict as Soltan Ali Shirzadi Fakhr, the agency did not provide further details regarding his alleged activities, evidence, or the timing of his arrest.

Last week, Iran dismantled an alleged spy network, arresting 50 people accused of providing coordinates of critical sites across the country. Officials did not clarify the timeline of the alleged activity or identify the foreign entities involved, though Tehran typically attributes such espionage operations to the United States or Israel.

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